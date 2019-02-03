Recently, the Veere Di Wedding actor visited sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan's home and undoubtedly she had a great time with Soha and her daughter Inaaya. In the video, one can witness that Kareena just can't enough of Inaaya as she showers her with sweet kisses.

A new video featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan is doing the rounds on several social media platforms. The video doesn’t feature nation’s most loved child Taimur Ali Khan but has his counterpart Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Recently, the Veere Di Wedding actor visited sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan’s home and undoubtedly she had a great time with Soha and her daughter Inaaya. In the video, one can witness that Kareena just can’t enough of Inaaya as she showers her with sweet kisses. Well, one can totally relate to Kareena as Inaaya is one of the favourite star kids among the paparazzi and Bollywood buffs.

Coming back to Bebo, the actor looked super stylish as she nailed the denim on denim look. The actor wore a denim sweatshirt paired with denim jeans, making her look just gorgeous. Kareena kept her tresses open as waves giving her an edgy look. Earlier in an interview, Kareena had confessed that she just loves kissing and hugging Taimur and apparently she wanted to do the same with Inaaya.

Here’s take a look at the video:

A couple of days back, Soha Ali Khan appeared in Kareena Kapoor radio chat show “What Women Want?” Soha revealed that she doesn’t like her daughter to be captured as it is not good for her as she is very young to understand.

On the professional front, Kareena is currently working on Karan Johar’s Good News, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the key roles. The diva is also playing a lead in Karan Johar’s Takht.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More