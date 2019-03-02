Several new photographs have been captured from the sets of Good News. This time Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted with her artificial baby bump. While Kareena and Diljit were photographed during walking, Akshay Kumar had taken a ride on his bodyguard's bike on the sets of Good News.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the few actors who still doing roles and acting after her marriage. The actor was flaunting her baby bump while shooting on the sets of Good News. The cast and crew of the film are currently shooting in Mumbai. The pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunting her artificial baby bump went viral, now some new photographs from the set have been surfacing on the internet. In the viral picture, Kareena is sporting her artificial baby bump in a loose white kurta, navy blue lowers and a royal blue scarf covering her head. While her co-star Akshay Kumar snapped in a pink shirt and brown pants. It does seem that her role has something to do with being a mother in the film.

Bebo and Diljit Dosanjh were clicked walking, Akshay photographed while taking a ride on his bodyguard’s bike when they were moving from corner to another corner on the sets of Good News. Good News under the banner Dharma Production is expected to be released on September 7th this year. The romantic-drama film revolves around two couples facing issues with pregnancy. The last time both the actors reunited for a film was Gabbar is back. Kareena and Akshay previously worked together for films like Ajnabee, Kambakkht Ishq, Tashan, Bewafa, Talaash, The hunt begins and Aitraaz. Good News is the second collaboration of Kareena and Diljit after Udta Punjab.

After Good News, Kareena will be featured in Dharma Production’s multi-starrer film, Takht, co-starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Vickey Kaushal and Bhumi Pendnekar. While Akshay has recently released a song from his period drama film that revolves around the battle of Saragarhi, titled as Kesari.

