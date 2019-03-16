Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in an outstanding sparkling gown from Alina Anwar couture, the fashionista looks adorable in the recent photo which is from an award show. Bebo looks extremely gorgeous in the skinny attire. Check inside.

Kareena Kapoor Khan the fashion icon of the B-town. The recent picture of Bebo set the Internet of fire. The actor donned in a ritzy sparkling gown from Alina Anwar couture, paired with Tallin Jewels, with the perfect amount of sass and panache. The Diva has a regal attitude, which makes her different from other actors and her style statement speaks it all.

Kareena stepped out for an award show as a chief guest in the city, posing perfect pictures to the shutterbugs she grabbed all attention. Bebo proved herself as a fashionista for a couple of times but this time she came up with a new sophisticated look. Kareena’s recent look garnered many compliments from her fans, have a look into the pictures below.

The actor started her filmy career in 2000 with a war film Refugee, soon she established herself in the Bollywood with her extremely exceptional acting skills. After giving a blockbuster film like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, she made a benchmark in the field of acting.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Veere Di Wedding sharing the screen with Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhaskar. She will be next seen in Good News which is based upon Indian romantic comedy film starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The film is helmed by first-timer Raj Mehta and backrolled by Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, and Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More