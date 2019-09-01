Kareena Kapoor Khan featured in Asiana International Wedding magazine, she looks stunning in her red attire with nude makeup. See photos of this unstoppable diva.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is in limelight for her debut on television with the show Dance India Dance, she had also spotted in London with husband and son. Now the actress is back to work after long holidays, recently she has been shot for Asiana Wedding International. This magazine is considered to be one of the best magazines in the world and Kareena look not less than a diva in the cover page of this magazine. Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in a blood-red coloured dazzling dress.

She wore a red coloured skirt with stylish topper and wore oxidized earing. Kareena seemed in nude makeup with beautiful open hair. Asiana Wedding Magazine carried 300 pages on Fashion, Style, and Beauty. The magazine also carried The hottest beauty trends by Global Make-up expert Kaniz Ali. International Magazine gave title The unstoppable Kareena Kapoor to their cover page.

Kareena always wins hearts by her adorable look and stunning attires. The actress was also in limelight during the Lakme Fashion Week 2019, she was the fashion sensation of the show as she was the show stopper of the mega fashion show. Kareena stunned in red and black on LFW 2019, there she wore catholic look in round 2 and red diva with nude makeup in ramp 1.

Kareena was the limelight of the entire show as she was the finale showstopper and had seen in heart taking look. The actress is now busy with multiple projects as she is working on her upcoming film Good News. Also, she is doing a commendable on her television debut as a judge on a dance reality show Dance India Dance.

The actress is lined up with her new projects like Karan Johar directorial Takht starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, and many. She had wrapped the shooting of Good News starring Akshay Kumar, Diljeet Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. The actress will also be seen in Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium.

