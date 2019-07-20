Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently snapped roaming out with her son Taimur on the streets of London. A video of Kareena Kapoor pushing Taimur's stroller is making rounds on the Internet, take a look.

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are currently in London enjoying their family time. While Saif Ali Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman, Kareena Kapoor is spending time with her son Taimur roaming on the streets of London. Recently, Kareena Kapoor has wrapped up the shoot for her film Angrezi Medium and is enjoying her time shopping in London. Recently, a video of the actor roaming on the streets with her son is making rounds on the Internet.

In the video, Kareena Kapoor is dressed in a casual lower with a hoodie and is seen pushing Taimur’s stroller. Moreover, Taimur’s nanny can also be seen walking behind Kareena holding several bags.

Some days back, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan were spotted at the Mumbai airport leaving for London. It seems that the entire family has taken out some personal time and is vacaying in London.

Check out the recent video here–

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor has just finished shooting for her upcoming film Angrezi Medium with Bollywood star Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in London. After returning from London, Kareena Kapoor might begin with the shoot of her upcoming rom-com film Good News which is helmed by Raj Mehta. The film features Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar in lead roles and will hit the silver screens on December 27.

After completing Good News, Kareena Kapoor will begin shooting for Karan Johar’s Takht, which is a period drama film with costars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal. Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

