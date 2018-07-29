Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in Veere Di Wedding, has been approached with the script of Happy Bhag Jayegi 3. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the second instalment of the film titled as Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi starring Sonakshi Sinha and Diana Penty will hit the screens on August 24.

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has made a power-packed comeback with Shashanka Ghosh’s film Veere Di Wedding co-starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Apart from emerging as a box office hit, the film had also garnered appreciation from the film critics as well as Bollywood celebrities. As the diva takes a short break before signing another film, she has been reportedly approached for the third instalment of Happy Bhag Jayegi franchise, which starred Diana Penty in the first instalment and Sonakshi Sinha along with Diana in the second instalment titled as Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi.

As per the latest report by PinkVilla, Kareena has been approached with the script of the film and she has also apparently given her nod for the film. The report further states that Kareena will also make a small cameo in the second instalment of the film titled Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi.

Also Read: Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi trailer: Sonakshi Sinha-Jimmy Sheirgill starrer looks to be a laugh marathon

Helmed by Mudassar Aziz and bankrolled by Anand L Rai under Colour Yellow Productions, the film stars Diana Penty, Sonakshi Sinha, Jimmy Sheirgill, Abhay Deol and Ali Fazal. Scheduled to hit the screens on August 24, 2018, the film promises to be a fun and interesting ride.

Talking about the film, Diana Penty had earlier stated that if someone likes the first instalment of the film then they will definitely like the second one as it is funny, sweet and crazy. She added that it feels good enough the makers approached her for the second instalment of the film as well.

Also Read: Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi teaser: Diana Penty and Jimmy Sheirgill-starrer promises a fun ride

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More