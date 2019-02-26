Reportedly Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen doing a special number in Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan's Dabangg 3. Though producer of the film, Arbaaz Khan, who will be seen playing a key role of Salman's brother in the film has smashed the rumours of Kareena being approached for the film and also said that the official announcement about Dabangg 3 will be made soon.

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg 3 has been grabbing the headlines for quite some time now. While the film is set to go on floors soon, there the news has it that Kareena Kapoor Khan will do a special number in this cop-drama. Though producer of the film, Arbaaz Khan, who will be seen playing a key role of Salman’s brother in the film has smashed the rumours of Kareena being approached for the film and also said that the official announcement about Dabangg 3 will be made soon.

The film is reportedly set to go on floors in April in Maheshwar. The producer of the film, Arbaaz Khan stated that they will start shooting in the first week of April in Maheshwar and later will move to Wai and Mumbai. A source revealed that the team has also conducted a recce in Jaipur recently where a song was being planned, but a final decision about that sequence is yet to be taken. Choreographer Prabhudheva is currently busy with Street Dancer with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in London. Once he returns to India in mid-March, the Dabangg 3 team will begin the preparations for the shoot. Reportedly, the makers are planning to release the film during the Christmas weekend this year.

Furthermore, Salman Khan is wrapping the last schedule of Bharat, which also features Katrina Kaif in a pivotal role. Moreover, both the stars will have five different looks in it, which will showcase their journey starting from 18 to 60 years. It is the official remake of a Korean film, An Ode To My Father. Bharat is slated to hit the screens during the Eid weekend in 2019.

