Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen talking to her son Taimur Ali Khan on a video call while shooting for the dance reality show titled Dance India Dance. Kareena has been hustling between Mumbai and London these days managing her work and personal life at the same time.

A video from the sets of Dance India Dance went viral where Kareena is looking stunning wearing an orange outfit. As she walks towards the shoot location, she’s seen video calling with her little munchkin. In the video, Taimur is shirtless and looking as cute as always.

Fans are fond of Taimur Ali Khan and love watching his viral videos and pictures. Kareena and Taimur were seen posing together with family holidaying in London a few days back. Saif Ali Khan is also shooting for next film Jawaani Jaaneman in UK opposite co-star Tabu. Sister Karisma Kapoor keeps sharing pictures with Kareena and family. Apart from that, Soha Ali Khan also shared many pictures from their vacation featuring her daughter Inaya with Taimur.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Veere Di Wedding with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsaniais. She will be next seen in Good News with co-stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. Post Good News she will see opposite Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium. Kareena has also signed Karan Johar’s Takht and Lal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan.

