Bollywood actor Taimur Ali Khan has revealed that she wants her son Taimur Ali Khan to become a cricketer. Speaking about the pressure that comes with being a star kid, Kareena said that she wants her little munchkin to do something in his life first and then she would like people to appreciate him.

India’s youngest heartthrob Taimur Ali Khan has been ruling hearts even before his first public appearance. Be it the little munchkin’s cute antics to his oh-so-adorable paparazzi pictures, his popularity is no less than a leading Bollywood star and it would not be surprising if we see him making his debut in ‘Student Of The Year 5’ as stated by her superstar mother Kareena Kapoor Khan in a recent viral video. However, much to everyone’s disbelief, Kareena has stated that she would want the little nawab to be a cricketer.

When the actress, who won the Power Icon award at Lokmat Award 2018, was asked what profession she would choose for Taimur, she said, “I wouldn’t want to choose, I hope he chooses,” and quickly added, “Well, I would want Taimur to be a cricketer.” Speaking about how she avoids being paranoid about the little munchkin, Kareena said “Of course, as a mother I am paranoid. Every mother is paranoid about their child. But the more I think about it or think about putting a kala teeka or not send him out of the house, I think that is being over paranoid, so I am just trying to let him have a normal life.”

Expressing her opinion on the pressure that comes with being a star kid, Kareena added, “I would like him to do something with his life and then I would like people to appreciate him. He is still very small and he should actually be given a chance rather than having so much of this kind of pressure that is already on him. It is so scary.” On the work front, Kareena is currently shooting for her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding along with Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhaskar.

