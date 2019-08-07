Recently, on the set of television dance reality show, Dance India Dance, Kareena Kapoor shared her desire to make Taimur Ali Khan a cricketer and wants him to contribute to the nation. The actress doesn't want her son to be an actor but she wants him to become a cricketer like his grandfather.

Kareena Kapoor Khan who recently made her television debut with dance India Dance revealed that she wants her son Taimur Ali Khan to be a cricketer rather than an actor. Kareena Kapoor is the new judge for the show Dance India Dance, along with Raftaar and Bosco Martis and spoke on the profession of her son on the television premiere of Dance India Dance. The DID television premiere also had former Indian Cricketer Kapil Dev as a guest.

Bollywood Actress Kareena felt overwhelmed with his appearance and revealed her desire to make Taimur Ali Khan a cricketer like his grandfather. However, Kareena later said that she wants Taimur to choose his career himself, she has no problem with it. The actress also showed her faith and confidence in the future choice of his son. In the year 2018, Taimur Ali Khan was the highest-paid child actor for social media photoshoots.

He is the most favorite face of social media as a kid and people stock him limitlessly. In previous interviews as well, dad, Saif Ali Khan also talked about Taimur’s parenting, he said Kareena is the best mom and we both decided to keep him away from the stardom that he is already receiving. We are planning to provide him an education in England’s Boarding School. Kareena and Saif are very particular about his upbringing and stated that Taimur will study like a normal kid, not like a star kid.

Also, Kareena says, Taimur follows his grandfather. He has multiple similarities like his grandfather Mohammad Mansoor Ali Khan. Former Indian cricketer and Captain of team India had a great presence in the cricket fields. Even now people admire him, he has been declared as the best fielder in the world.

