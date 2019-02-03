Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram photos: Veere Di Wedding actor Kareena Kapoor Khan looks chic yet stylish in a casual blue shirt with denim. She recently attended BFF Amrita Arora’s birthday dinner party and made sure to look beautiful. However, it's the cost of the blue casual shirt which is grabbing everyones' attention.

Kareena Kapoor Instagram photos: Kareena Kapoor’s well-tailored outfits have always been trendsetting. From her shimmery gowns to casual outfits, she has made sure to raise her fashion level in every outing. Unfailingly, she continues to rule the social media with her beautiful attires. In her recent outing, she has again left everyone impressed with her choice of outfit. She recently attended her BFF Amrita Arora’s birthday dinner along with Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan, and rest of Amrita’s family. Dressed in a blue casual shirt and dark blue jeans, she amped her style statement in black heels and a wristwatch. The knot of the shirt added her more chic attitude in the outfit.

But what is grabbing our more attention is the cost of the shirt. The printed shirt always shirt reads as ‘Be Fashionable, Be Bold, Be You!!’ is priced at $515, which gives us around Rs 36,800. Woah! that’s a huge cost! Bonus points to her attitude and confidence for wearing the outfit.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor is busy with her radio show on 104.8 FM titled What Women Want. Sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan, BFF Amrita Arora, designer Manish Malhotra, Veere Di Wedding co-star Swara Bhasker and sister Karisma Kapoor have been appeared on the show, among others.

This isn’t the first time that she has impressed everyone with her stunning outfits, Time and again, she has been praised with her outfits.

