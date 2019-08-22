Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out from the sets of Dance India Dance 7 and she was looking amazing in her boho look, see photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan the ravishing beauty of Bollywood Cinemas is now the judge of India’s no. 1 reality dance show Dance India Dance. Kareena today stepped out from the sets of Dance India Dance and was looking gorgeous in her hot black boho look. She was caught wearing a black boho dress with black heels, the style you want to steal, Kareena is the person who makes even a basic T-shirt appealing and here she was with her black smokey eyes and red hot pouty lips, she was carrying the look with big silver hoops and wavy hair, her fashion sense is on the fleak and this 38 year Beauty gives competition to young 20s.

Sunny Deol also came to the sets of Dance India Dance to promote his son’s debut Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas with Sahher Bambba, the trio posed with the diva Kareena Kapoor Khan on the sets of DID. After this Bebo was seen posing with Karan Deol and Sahher, she made a pout and clicked a really cool selfie with the newbies in Bollywood. The Film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas will hit the cinemas on September 20, it is directed by Sunny Deol and produced by Dharmendra.

Kareena will be doing the film Good News opposite Akshay Kumar which is going to release this year on December 27, the other co-actors are Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Lal Advani after this she will be seen in the movie Lal Singh Chaddha, it is the Hindi remake of Forst Gump, it will release in the Christmas next year.

