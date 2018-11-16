Kareena Kapoor aka Bebo is undoubtedly a show-stopper and she doesn't need a designer dress to prove the point. Recently, a new video featuring Kareena has gone viral on social media. Donning a pink sports bra teamed up with black high waist crop leggings, the diva can be seen burning calories in the gym.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest gym video is all the motivation you need to shed some kilos

Kareena Kapoor aka Bebo is undoubtedly a show-stopper and she doesn’t need a designer dress to prove the point. She is the only actor in the B-town who can even nail the simple sweatshirt and jegging look with her way of carrying it. Till now, we have come across several photos and videos where we have seen the younger Kapoor sister hitting the gym with her slaying looks. Besides giving us all some major fitness goals, the diva has also set some fashion standards for all the fashionistas out there.

Recently, a new video featuring Kareena has gone viral on social media. Donning a pink sports bra teamed up with black high waist crop leggings, the diva can be seen burning calories in the gym. As usual, the diva is continuing to look glamorous and one just can’t beat her when it comes to oozing an oomph while working out in a gym. Before we say much, here’s take a look at the video:

There will be nothing wrong in saying that the diva just knows how to flaunt her perfect curves even while working out really hard in the gym. Veere Di Wedding star has already given her followers some major dressing goals and even her gym looks are gaining a lot of attention among her fans. Here’s take a look at some of Kareena Kapoor’s best wore gym dresses that have been catching the eyes of paparazzi. Take a look:

