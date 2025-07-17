Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Loyal Fans Cannot Miss The Fun Actress Had With ‘Lungi Dance In Greece’

Bollywood starlet Kareena Kapoor Khan continues to be a steady fixture on Instagram, regularly sharing glimpses of both her personal life and career.

Kareena is currently enjoying a holiday in Greece. On Thursday, July 17, the actress shared a set of beach photos, captioned, “Did a lungi dance in Greece…had fun must try.” In the pictures, Kareena raised the hotness level with a bright yellow bralet teamed up with a chequered lungi. She completed the look with a pair of cool sunglasses and a baseball cap.

Manish Malhotra, Kareena’s close friend, was quick to comment with multiple fire emojis.

Kareena’s post drew swift attention, with fans quickly filling the comments section. One follower wrote, “I love everything about youuuuuuuuuuuuuu.”

Another commented, “Lungi dance on a Greek beach? Only our Queen can bring desi swag to the Mediterranean like that!” One said, “She is working the lungi like no other.”

The post also caught the eye of celebrities such as Ananya Panday, Surbhi Jyoti, and designer Manish Malhotra, who all reacted to Kareena’s update.

Interestingly, Ananya Panday is also recently flew to Greece for a quick vacation.

