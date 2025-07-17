LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Loyal Fans Cannot Miss The Fun Actress Had With ‘Lungi Dance In Greece’

Kareena Kapoor Khan set Instagram ablaze with beach photos from Greece, rocking a yellow bralet and chequered lungi. Captioned “Did a lungi dance in Greece… had fun must try,” the post drew fire emojis from Manish Malhotra and praise from fans for her desi swag abroad.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Greece
Kareena Kapoor Khan in Greece

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 17:58:47 IST

Bollywood starlet Kareena Kapoor Khan continues to be a steady fixture on Instagram, regularly sharing glimpses of both her personal life and career.

Kareena is currently enjoying a holiday in Greece. On Thursday, July 17,  the actress shared a set of beach photos, captioned, “Did a lungi dance in Greece…had fun must try.” In the pictures, Kareena raised the hotness level with a bright yellow bralet teamed up with a chequered lungi. She completed the look with a pair of cool sunglasses and a baseball cap. 

Manish Malhotra, Kareena’s close friend, was quick to comment with multiple fire emojis. 

Kareena’s post drew swift attention, with fans quickly filling the comments section. One follower wrote, “I love everything about youuuuuuuuuuuuuu.”

Another commented, “Lungi dance on a Greek beach? Only our Queen can bring desi swag to the Mediterranean like that!” One said, “She is working the lungi like no other.”

The post also caught the eye of celebrities such as Ananya Panday, Surbhi Jyoti, and designer Manish Malhotra, who all reacted to Kareena’s update.

Interestingly, Ananya Panday is also recently flew to Greece for a quick vacation. 

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday’s Mediterranean Itinerary: Must-Visit Spots in Greece You’ll Want to Add to Your Bucket List

Tags: greeceinstagramkareena kapoor khan

