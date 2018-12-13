Kareena Kapoor Khan knows how to turn heads when it comes to nailing an attire that she carries. Her new look has been doing the rounds on several social media platforms. A couple of hours ago, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram handle and shared Kareena's new attire.

Kareena Kapoor Khan knows how to turn heads when it comes to nailing an attire that she carries. The diva recently made headlines as she is all set to start her maiden radio show: What Women Want. Besides this, who isn’t aware of the fact that it was Kareena who made gym, airport and even a casual shirt look classy with her way of carrying it. Recently, the Veere Di Wedding actor looked gorgeous as she gracefully adorned a beautiful yellow outfit designed by Faabiiana.

Her new look has been doing the rounds on several social media platforms. A couple of hours ago, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram handle and shared Kareena’s new attire. So far, the post has garnered over thousands of likes on social media and her fans just can’t stop complimenting the magnificent beauty. Here’s take a look at Bebo’s latest avatar that has taken the Internet by storm:

The only stuff that comes to mind after watching Kareena’s latest avatar is “DAMN HOT”. Last night, Kareena made a splendid entry with hubby Saif Ali Khan and sis Karisma Kapoor at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s grand wedding. The diva wore this white Lehanga-Chowli which was complimented by several fashion buffs over the social media. Here’s take a look at some of her other glamorous avatars:

