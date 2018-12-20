A few hours ago, Kareena's social media team posted these pictures of the Veere Di Wedding actor and she is definitely giving us the beach vibes with her new avatar. Donning a white outfit, accessorised with a yellow bandana and a classy pair of shades, the younger Kapoor sister looks glamorous, sassy and top-notch.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are holidaying in South Africa to celebrate their son’s Taimur Ali Khan’ s second birthday. So far, we have come across several adorable family pictures showing Saif, Kareena and little Taimur beaming with joy as they all are having the best of the time basking under the sun in Cape Town. Besides the perfect family pictures, it is definitely the candids of Bebo which are turning heads. The actor is slaying it with her new avatars and the trip to South Africa has undoubtedly unleashed the happy go lucky girl side of Kareena Kapoor Khan.

A few hours ago, Kareena’s social media team posted these pictures of the Veere Di Wedding actor and she is definitely giving us the beach vibes with her new avatar. Donning a white outfit, accessorised with a yellow bandana and a classy pair of shades, the younger Kapoor sister looks glamorous, sassy and top-notch. The picture has been doing the rounds on social media ever since the diva posted it online. Her followers just can’t stop drooling over the photos and leaving compliments in return. Here’s take a look at the series of pictures.

Isn’t one of the caption goes perfectly with her look that she is soaring the temperature on the beach? Besides the sassy pictures of Kareena, there are some other pictures featuring Saif, Kareena and Taimur having quality time with family. The family is chilling together at a beach, and they just can’t look happier. Here’s take a look at some other pictures:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More