Kareena Kapoor London photos: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, is presently enjoying her vacations in London with her family members, Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan, Babita and Randhir, Karisma’s children Samiera and Kiaan, and pictures, videos on the social media are a proof. The latest photograph shared by her sister Karisma Kapoor is another addition in a fun-filled Kapoors’ album. In the photo, the whole family can be seen happily posing for the cameras. This photograph has been shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sister Karisma Kapoor on her Instagram.

Dressed casually, Kareena Kapoor looks beautiful as ever in a dark blue jacket. All the family members look beautiful in their outfits. Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Samiera and Kiaan opted for casual looks. While Samiera stood out while posing in the photograph. She wore a bright pink sweatshirt, black sunglasses, blue jeans, white sneakers and a matching black sling bag.

Soon after the post, the comment section was flooded with compliments. While some are busy in praising the fam jam photos, there are some curious netizens who are feeling strange over the absence of Taimur Ali Khan.

Karisma Kapoor equally looks beautiful in her choice of attire. She wore a white t- shirt which she teamed up with a black jacket and denims.

This is not the first time that Karisma Kapoor has shared a photograph. Several times she has posted photos on the social media where she can be seen spending quality time with her family. Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the work front, will be featured in Good News, Angrezi Medium and Takht. Actor has also been featured in one of the judges of the popular reality show Dance India Dance. More photos from London are awaited and we just can’t wait to watch them.

