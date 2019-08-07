Kareena Kapoor is a diva and she knows it! Dressed in an orange body cut dress and black peep-toe heels, Kareena Kapoor sure looks like a doll as she poses for the camera. Take a look at her photos here:

One of the hottest Bollywood divas Kareena Kapoor Khan recently posted a series of photos from her television debut show Dance India Dance. Dressed in an orange bodycon dress, Kareena Kapoor looks stunning as ever as she poses for the camera. Whether it is catching flights in a comfy sweatshirt or slaying reality show in a cut out detail orange dress, Kareena Kapoor Khan never misses a chance to woo her fans.

The judge of dance reality shows Bebo chose an orange intricate dress for today, complementing her look with kohled eyes, nude lipstick, and braided ponytail. Kareena Kapoor never misses an opportunity to make her fans go wow, and her Instagram profile is proof. Be it purple, blue, black, red or any other color which you think you cannot carry? well, Bebo can!

The 38-year-old actor Kareena Kapoor who is best known as Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham started her acting career back in 2000 with Refugee for which she even won Filmfare award for best actress.

Check out her photos here:

In a span of two decades, Kareena Kapoor has worked in more than fifty films among which some of her critically acclaimed movies are- Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, yaadein, Ajnabee, Asoka, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Talaash, Chameli, LOC Kargil, Yuva, Fida, Aitraaz, Hulchul, Kyon Ki, Bewafaa, Yuva, Omkara, Don, 3 Idiots, Kurbaan, Tashan, Jab we Met, Kurbaan and many more.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor had taken a break from Bollywood for a time being but now is al set to make her comeback with Good News opposite Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani and Angrezi medium where she will play the role of a cop opposite Irrfan Khan.

