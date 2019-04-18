Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora sexy photos: Taking to their offcial social media handles Kareena and Malaika Arora shared pictures of them dressed in all yellow attires! Whether it is a gown, dress, saree or now a bikini the duos can rock any look! Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's and Malaika's picture all decked up in yellow inside.

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora sexy photos: BFFs of Bollywood town Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora who are known for their item songs and their sizzling avatar have once again taken social media by storm! Dressed in all yellow outfits Kareena Looks hot as ever in off shoulder yellow coloured attire, she has paired up her photoshoot look with neon nail polish, kohled eyes, shimmery eye shadow and nude lipstick whereas Malaika Artoa who is dressed in Iris Serban designer silk pleated gown with plunging neckline is showing off her curvaceous athletic body and her toned legs. The post has already crossed 168k likes and the comments section is brimming with compliments for Arjun Kapoor’s soon to be wife!

We all know how close are the Kapoor (Kareena and Karishma) and Arora ( Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora) sisters are. The divas keep on sharing pictures together from their parties to their beach vacations and surely give us some friendship goals! On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is currently prepping up for her release Good News opposite Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. The pictures from the sets keep going viral from time to time where Kareena Kapoor is often spotted with a baby bump. The duo- Akshay and Kareena will be coming back to screens together after ten years!

Take a look at their yellow attire photos here:

Earlier this afternoon Kareena Kapoor was spotted leaving Bandra for a photoshoot in all yellow look. Some of the photos which have taken social media by storm are here:

Whereas on the other hand Malaika Arora keeps her 8.3 million followers intrigued with her back to back pictures whether it be in a gown or a bikini, Malaika can slay any outfit! Recently Malaika took to her official Instagram handle to share a few pictures of her dressed in a sports bra and abstract yoga pant. The photo went viral on the internet! Take a look at her photos here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More