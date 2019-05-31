Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is among the leading stars of Bollywood who misses no chance of dazzling on big screens with her versatile roles. Bollywood bebo is currently gearing up for a new experience and will do her television debut with Dance India Dance 7 as a judge with Bosco Martis and Raftaar.

During the launch of the show, Kareena Kapoor was asked about her paycheck, to which the actor replied saying that television needs a lot of hard work so the pay package should be according to that. She added upon saying that it is for the first time when the full-time actor will be appearing on a Tv show as a judge so she completely deserves this for the number of hours she has put in.

Further on being asked whether she has taken any tips from Karan Johar for her Television debut she revealed that Karan should have been a contestant in the show. She added upon saying that he is a great dancer and she hopes that one day both of them will do a show together.

She also revealed that being a working mother, she only works for eight hours a day, which was her only condition for the show. The makers of the show were kind and balanced their schedule as per Kareena’s schedule.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is best known for her fashion statement and leaves no stone unturned to impress her fans with her stunning attire. Rather it traditional attires to her modern day looks, the actor knows how to garner attention on social media and keeps giving major fashion goals to her fans.

