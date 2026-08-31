Kareena Kapoor On Raising Taimur And Jeh: ‘If He Wants To Cry, He Should’ — Why She Wants Her Sons To Embrace Sensitivity

Kareena Kapoor Khan may be one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, but at home, she is simply a mother raising two young boys. At the trailer launch of her upcoming film Daayra, the actor spoke about motherhood, kindness and the importance of allowing boys to express their emotions without feeling ashamed. Her comments came as she discussed working with director Meghna Gulzar and the themes of justice and morality explored in the film.

What Did Kareena Kapoor Say About Raising Taimur And Jeh?

Speaking about her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, Kareena said one of her biggest hopes is that they grow up to be kind and emotionally aware. “At the end of the day, I’m a mother of two sons and, of course, I’m terrified because as a mother, you kind of want to do your best, you want to protect them,” she said. The actor added that she wants her sons to understand that expressing emotions is completely natural. “I always tell my son, if he wants to cry, you should, if that’s what you feel, because he has to experience that and he has to know,” Kareena said.

She also challenged the familiar idea that girls are naturally more sensitive than boys. According to Kareena, there should be no shame attached to boys showing vulnerability, whether that means crying in front of their mother or others.

Kareena Kapoor Says ‘Men Should Be More Kind’

The Jaane Jaan actor stressed that kindness is the quality she continues to pray her sons carry with them as they grow up. “So the only thing I keep praying for is kindness. Men should be more kind. Boys should be more kind,” she said.

Her comments come at a time when conversations around emotional openness among boys and men are increasingly becoming part of mainstream culture.

What Is Kareena Kapoor’s Daayra About?

Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar, stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran as senior police officers who find themselves on opposing sides of a case following a crime that triggers nationwide outrage.

The film explores duty, justice and the moral choices made within the system as two investigations unfold from different perspectives.

Daayra is scheduled to release in theatres on September 18.