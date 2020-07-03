Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to mourn at Saroj Khan's death. She wrote in a post how Saroj Khan taught her all about expressions and dance.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday mourned the demise of choreographer Saroj Khan and expressed about how she taught her to enjoy dance. Kareena posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen practicing the steps for the song Ye Ishq Haye from Jab We Met. Notably, the song’s choreography fetched Saroj Khan her third National Award in 2007.

Along with the picture, Kareena penned a note about the choreographer. Taking to the captions, the ‘Udta Punjab’ star wrote that Masterji (Saroj Khan) always told her that if she can’t move her feet, she must at least move her facial expressions. She further wrote Saroj Khan taught her, to enjoy dancing, smile, and smile through the eyes.

Remembering the ‘Masterji’ of Bollywood, Kareena wrote there can never be another. Furthermore, dance and expression can never be the same for them, actors, and everyone who loved her.

Saroj Khan, who was earlier admitted to Mumbai hospital last month for breathing issues, passed away on Friday. She was 71. She died due to a cardiac arrest in the ICU of Guru Nanak Hospital, where she was admitted on June 20. Saroj Khan’s prayer meet will be held next week as informed by her daughter Sukaina Khan.

