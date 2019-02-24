Kareena Kapoor on venturing in Hollywood: Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who have previously shared the screen space in the film Aitraaz, are set to grace the Koffee with Karan 6 couch today. In the show, Kareena will be seen opening up about his plans to venture Hollywood.

Kareena Kapoor on venturing in Hollywood: Koffee with Karan 6, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, is all set to come to an end today and the last celebrity duo grace the show are Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan. After directly hitting out at each other to now spilling celebrity secrets on the show, the duo has definitely come a long way. In the latest episode, Kareena will be seen opening up about venturing into Hollywood just like her contemporary actor.

Responding to Karan Johar’s question on Kareena’s Hollywood aspirations, the actor denied and said that she cannot do it as she is deeply rooted in India. From her family, love to now her child, everyone is in India. Applauding Priyanka’s hard work and determination, Kareena said that what the actor has done is truly amazing and she can see a new fearless version of Priyanka now. Crediting her for the same, Kareena added that she doesn’t think she has the same ambition and determination as Priyanka.

Jumping straight to her lavish wedding at Umaid Bhavan in Jodhpur with American singer Nick Jonas, Priyanka will be seen saying that she wanted to be a bride since the age of 4. She added that she used to dress like a bride at parties, fancy dress and every place she used to go.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently shooting for her upcoming film Good News co-starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The actor has also been roped in for Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will soon resume shooting for her film Isn’t It Romantic co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

