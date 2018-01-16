People all over the world are curious to know about Kareena Kapoor's off-screen life which is the subject of widespread coverage in the country. Known for her versatile character, the actress stole our heart with her talents. Scroll down to get a look of the fashion diva Kareena Kapoor as we have successfully curated few of her sexy, hot, and most beautiful Instagram photos.

Kareena Kapoor in her bold bikini-clad avatar steals our heart away

The fashionista Kareena Kapoor is one big name in Bollywood whom we adore since forever. Known for her versatile character, the actress stole our heart with her bubbly acts and is India’s top-grossing celebrity. Starting her career with Refugee, Kareena Kapoor has worked with all giant production houses. The comedy-drama 3 Idiots and the 2015 social drama Bajrangi Bhaijaan gave her critical recognition across the country. Kareena Kapoor who is the highest paid Bollywood actress also garnered praise for her roles in the thriller Kurbaan and Heroine.

Recognised for her contributions to the film industry through her fashion style and film roles, Kareena Kapoor earned wide fame for the role of a sex worker in the drama Chameli and the movie marked a turning point for her career. Hailing from the leading Bollywood celebrity family, the actress has garnered fame for acting skills. People all over the world are curious to know about the actress’ on-screen profile and her off-screen life is the subject of widespread coverage in India.

Kareena Kapoor looks sexy in her bold bikini-clad avatar

Kareena Kapoor flaunts her sheer dewy body

Kareena Kapoor in bright bikini is really too hot to handle

Kareena Kapoor shows off her curves that we are crazy about

Kareena Kapoor in floral transparent gown looks like a fairy

Kareena Kapoor dazzles under the bright sky on yacht

Kareena Kapoor stares straight on camera to tease her fans

Kareena Kapoor in pink flaunts her broad neck cut

Kareena Kapoor in black corset looks too elegant

That red dress of Kareena Kapoor and her gaze can make anyone go crazy about her

#aboutonight #outfitoftheday 💅 A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Dec 14, 2017 at 1:28pm PST

❤❤ @galialahav @mheeramaneck A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Dec 1, 2017 at 3:31pm PST

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Dec 1, 2017 at 7:50am PST

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Nov 28, 2017 at 8:55am PST

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Nov 17, 2017 at 7:10pm PST

Clasic in @ashistudio A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Nov 17, 2017 at 6:43am PST

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Nov 14, 2017 at 5:05pm PST

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Oct 6, 2017 at 4:58am PDT

@stylebyand Autumn 2017 collection 💕 A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Aug 16, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Jul 7, 2017 at 4:05am PDT