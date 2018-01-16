The fashionista Kareena Kapoor is one big name in Bollywood whom we adore since forever. Known for her versatile character, the actress stole our heart with her bubbly acts and is India’s top-grossing celebrity. Starting her career with Refugee, Kareena Kapoor has worked with all giant production houses. The comedy-drama 3 Idiots and the 2015 social drama Bajrangi Bhaijaan gave her critical recognition across the country. Kareena Kapoor who is the highest paid Bollywood actress also garnered praise for her roles in the thriller Kurbaan and Heroine.
Recognised for her contributions to the film industry through her fashion style and film roles, Kareena Kapoor earned wide fame for the role of a sex worker in the drama Chameli and the movie marked a turning point for her career. Hailing from the leading Bollywood celebrity family, the actress has garnered fame for acting skills. People all over the world are curious to know about the actress’ on-screen profile and her off-screen life is the subject of widespread coverage in India.
Kareena Kapoor looks sexy in her bold bikini-clad avatar
Kareena Kapoor flaunts her sheer dewy body
Kareena Kapoor in bright bikini is really too hot to handle
Kareena Kapoor shows off her curves that we are crazy about
Kareena Kapoor in floral transparent gown looks like a fairy
Kareena Kapoor dazzles under the bright sky on yacht
Kareena Kapoor stares straight on camera to tease her fans
Kareena Kapoor in pink flaunts her broad neck cut
Kareena Kapoor in black corset looks too elegant
That red dress of Kareena Kapoor and her gaze can make anyone go crazy about her