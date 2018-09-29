In a recent picture posted by Manav Manglani, Amrita Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan were seen together on the sidelines of a studio where they both were present to do a fashion shoot.

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her charming and outgoing personality, and surely such person has no shortage of friends but still, best friends don’t come around easy. One best friend that has stuck by Kareena Kapoor’s side during her highs and lows is Amrita Arora. Both the Bollywood divas have been friends since the beginning of times and are often spotted hanging out together in Mumbai, New York or London.

In a recent picture posted by Manav Manglani, Amrita Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan were seen together on the sidelines of a studio where they both were present to do a fashion shoot.

Amrita was in her cool casual look with pink sunglasses on and a cute bun behind her head. She was seen wearing a tee shirt that read ‘Two Strikes’. While Kareena Kapoor Khan was not at all in any kind of makeup but looked strikingly charming with her long flicks complementing her graceful personality.

The duo apparently became friends in their childhood. Amrita Singh was still a child when her elder sister Malaika Arora made her name in Bollywood and married Arbaz Khan. While Kareena Kapoor’s family have been close friends with Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan. And that is where Kareena and Amrita probably met.

