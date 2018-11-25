Kareena Kapoor photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest Instagram photos has taken the internet by storm. The actor was looking ravishing in a white color saree, which she was carrying with a silver blouse. The Veere the wedding actor has always proved herself on screens and that is a reason of the actor, receiving so much love of her fans every now and then.

Kareena Kapoor photos: Bollywood’s style sensation Kareena Kapoor Khan has again caught everyone’s attention. Kareena Kapoor aka Bebo has set the internet on fire with her latest Instagram photo, which were shared by fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The actor is looking lovely and adorable in a white saree, highlighted with silver embroidery. Her stylish silver blouse with long diamond jewelry, rings, and open black hairs can make anyone sweep off his feet. The collage of three photos was captioned, “Reflecting Beauty all the way Kareena Kapoor Khan. #manishmalhotralabel #Saree #white #ethereal #kareenakapoorkhan #styling @lakshmilehr @mmalhotraworld.”

The photos were liked by thousands of netizens, who also pour love in the comments sections. The photos were from an awards event— Jashn-E-Youngistan. Where she was also honored by the Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

Manish Malhotra also tagged #kareeankapoorkhan #venkaiahnaidu #JashnEYoungistan @anurradhaprasad @news24tvchannel @nierusharma @viralbhayani with the photo.

A few days ago, the diva had received the Forbes Leadership Awards 2018 and she created a buzz on Instagram by uploading her pictures from the award ceremony.

Kareena Kapoor killed everyone on the internet by her gorgeous looks as she was wearing a wine color pantsuit along with a black bralette which is complimenting her outfit from every angle.

