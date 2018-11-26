Kareena Kapoor photos: Be it the most stylish actor in the Bollywood or be it the most followed actors on Instagram, well Kareena Kapoor Khan is undoubtedly leading all the trending charts so far. She is the only diva that can even make a simple T-shirt and jeans look slaying so remarkably. The credit for making the gym look so prominent nowadays goes to no one else Kareena herself.

Only Bebo can look this classy having a cup of coffee

Now, a new picture of Bebo has made its way to the Instagram and only Kareena can look this saucy that too while having a cup of coffee. The enchantress is wearing minimal makeup yet continuing to look just flawless. Only Kareena can make a plain black t-shirt look that classy. The way she is looking away from the camera is adding an oomph to the click and that is something that makes Kareena look the epitome of grace and class. before we say much, take a look at the picture:

Isn’t she looking just drop-dead gorgeous? The picture has already made its way to the hearts of over thousands of followers and what else do you expect from such a piece of beauty. Kareena is classy, graceful, eccentric and not to forget gorgeous. All these make Kareena, the Kareena. Here we have encapsulated some of the remarkable clicks of the diva that are just too exquisite for anyone to ignore:

