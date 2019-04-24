Bollywood's Bebo has been entertaining fans for so many years and is continuing to parade different roles and genres giving a variety every time. This time too, she is going to treat fans with two big projects in 2019 including Angrezi Medium and Takht In a recent interview, Kareena Kapoor revealed details about her character in both of the movies. Read on to know!

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been an integral part of Bollywood for many years now. The diva is going to complete two decades in the industry and in her career span, she has delivered a number of hits. Treating fans with two major projects in 2019, Kareena will be featuring in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium and Karan Johar’s Takht. The unstoppable talent Kareena Kapoor Khan has been one of the top heroines of Bollywood for many years and is continuing to win hearts with her superb performances.

The diva is soon going to hit the silver screens with two big projects including Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium and Karan Johar’s Takht. Recently, the actor went in for an interview and spilt beans on details about her character for the movies Angrezi Medium and Takht. Looking fabulous as ever, Kareena Kapoor stunned in the interview too. She even talked about her co-star Irrfan Khan for Takht and said that she is a big fan of him. Not just this, the fashionista also showered appreciation on Alia Bhatt for her work in Bollywood movies and said that Takht will be her second on-screen collaboration with her. While the diva went all candid about her roles in both the movies, she revealed a little.

One of the interesting yet sad news that Kareena gave fans was that like Udta Punjab, this time too, Kareena and Alia would be starring in the same movie but not share any scene together. Continuing it, she said that they are always shown in different chapters of a movie.

On collaborating with Karan Johar, the actor said that she is very excited as she will be working with an old friend of her. The film is special for her as it will star many talented actors like Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh. Talking about them, she said that she feels they have been scrubbed professionally to face the camera as they present everything with utmost finesse and make everything look quite real.

Coming on the other big project with Irrfan Khan titled Angrezi Medium, she said that it is a surreal experience for her. Even though it is not a romantic pairing, the role of Kareena Kapoor is quite interesting. She said that she wanted to get out of her comfort zone and take a different project that would throw her into a different milieu and she wants to see how it goes further.

Meanwhile, Takht will also be starring Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh. On the other hand, Angrezi Medium will also star Radhika Madan of Pataakha fame.

