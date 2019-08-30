Kareena Kapoor confesses on the reality show Dance India Dance that Rahul Roy was her first crush. Check out how Roy has reacted to her confession.

Actor Kareena Kapoor recently disclosed that actor Rahul Roy was her first crush. Kareena also revealed that she went to the theatre eight times to watch film Aashiqui because of Roy. After hearing about Kareena’s confession Roy has responded to her on Instagram.

Roy posted the news article on Kareena’s confession and wrote, I am speechless and tag Kareena Kapoor in the post. Fans complimented him by commenting on the post. Whereas one of the fans wrote Not only Kareena, there are many.

Wow, great sir I already have this news from my friends they sending me this news separately also it’s so amazing about you as always being super amazing personality, another fan wrote.

Kareena Kapoor made the confession when she was on her dance reality show Dance India Dance. She said my first crush was the hero of my favorite film. I actually went to the theatre eight times to watch that film because of him and songs of the films. I am a little nervous to confess after so long that my first crush was Rahul Roy. Everyone was in love with him when his film Aashiqui released.

Talking about Rahul Roy, he debuted from the 90’s film Aashiqui which was the blockbuster movie of that time. And Rahul was last seen on the first season of the reality show Bigg Boss.

Kareena Kapoor was in London with Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur for the last 2 months. The family recently came to Mumbai. And Kareena will shoot for her show Dance India Dance for 2 months.

