Kareena Kapoor reveals she want to play a double role like Sridevi in Chaalbaaz

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapor Khan is among the most stunning actors of the industry. From phenomenal acting skills to her stunning pictures, Kareena Kapoor Khan knows how to conquer the heart of her fans. Recently, while shooting for the upcoming episode of Dance India Dance as a judge, Bebo revealed that she watched Chalbaaz and she is eager to play a double role as Sridevi did in her film. Kareena Kapor opened up saying that she watched Chalbaaz 35 times and is dying to perform like Sridevi as Seeta Aur Geeta.

She further added that her sister Karisma has contributed to such projects like Judwaa and Saajan Chale Sasural. But unfortunately, she has not been a part of such dual projects. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was busy shooting for her upcoming film Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in London some days back.

Talking about the film, Angrezi Medium is the sequel of 2017 comedy-drama film Hindi Medium. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film is supposed to hit the silver screens on April 24, 2020.

After finishing up the schedules of her upcoming films, Kareena Kapoor will gear up for her film Good News with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Good News is a romantic-comedy film which is about surrogacy. Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Gulshan Grover, Yukta Mookhey and Anjana Ghosh in supporting roles and will release on December 27.

Kareena Kapoor will also be seen in Karan Johar’s historical drama film Takht with costars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor in lead roles. The shoot of the film will begin at the end of the year.

