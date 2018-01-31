Bollywood’s most sought-after girl squad of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora Ladak never neglect to awe at whatever point they venture out together. The four divas of tinsel town are breathtaking, carefree and they know how to influence the spectators to feel desirous when they put on their dancing shoes. On Tuesday, the four besties took a private jet and took off to Goa to ring in Amrita Arora’s 40th birthday celebration. Going with them was Kalakaandi actor Saif Ali Khan.
An Instagram professional, Karisma Kapoor and different participants of the gathering including Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Ritesh Sidhwani and spouse Dolly Sidhwani and Natasha Poonawalla shared pictures on their social networking handles. Karisma, offering a photograph to the birthday young lady, Amrita composed, “Welcome to the coolest club #happy40th#mygirl @amuaroraofficial.” Dressed in their shimmery clothes and feathery headbands, the ladies played dress up for Amrita’s birthday bash and made it an eventful day for her.
the squad is known for their parties and this one seemed like the most fun yet. Amrita Arora and Kareena Kapoor are often seen stepping out together for lunches and even hitting the gym together which makes them #BFFGoals. They were last seen together during Kareena and Saif’s song Taimur’s birthday bash which took place at the Pataudi palace. The Goa trip seems like a birthday celebration everyone would want when they turn 40 and we cannot wait to plan one with our BFF’s.