Power couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are reportedly documenting Taimur Ali Khan's childhood. While Taimur enjoys his vacation in London, the duo make sure to capture the little munchkin's adorable antics in the camera.

The blue-eyed boy of Bollywood, Taimur Ali Khan is only 2 years old but his popularity overreaches some of the biggest celebrities in the tinsel town. From his adorable photos flooding the Internet time and again to Taimur dolls in the market, the little munchkin is already a star in the making. While Taimur might be known as a paparazzi’s favourite, it is not just the Bollywood cameras that are documenting his every action.

As Tim Tim, as he is fondly called, enjoys his vacation time in London, reports say that his parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have been been collecting short videos of Taimur since his birth as a memoir. The star parents make sure to capture every moment as the 2-year-old goes about making the most of his fun time so that they can go down the memory lane when he grows up.

Meanwhile, Taimur is having a gala time in London with his cousin sister Inaaya, who is Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter. Several photos and videos have also surfaced on social media where he can be saying spending time with Rannvijay Singha’s daughter Kainaat.

Take a look at some of Taimur’s latest photos on social media:

Taimur Ali Khan’s parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are neck deep into work these days. While Saif is currently busy promoting Sacred Games Season 2, he will also be seen in upcoming films like Jawaani Jaaneman, Laal Kaptaan and Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior. Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, is judging Dance India Dance on Indian Television. She will also be seen in upcoming films like Good News, Angrezi Medium and Takht.

