Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are enjoying their exotic vacation in Italy with their little baby boy Taimur Ali Khan and their photos have been breaking the Internet!

Kareena Kapoor Khan, hubby Saif Ali Khan along with their little baby boy Taimur Ali Khan are having a gala time this summer in Italy and their latest photos, as well as videos from Tuscany, have gone viral on social media! In the photos, we see Kareena Kapoor Khan dressed in a sexy floral print dress and she is holding little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan in her arms.

Taimur Ali Khan, in the photo, is wearing a green tee and white shorts while Saif Ali Khan looks dapper in a blue and white striped T-shirt with blue denim jeans. Kareena Kapoor Khan, in the other photo, is dressed in a yellow and white dress and is posing with hubby Saif and they are totally complementing each other in the photos!

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan left for London last week along with Taimur Ali Khan and according to media reports, they will be in England to watch the World Cup which is going on.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer Good News. She has also been roped in for Karan Johar’s upcoming multi-starrer movie Takht co-starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Jahnvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Netflix Original web-series Sacred Games 2.

Saif will also be seen in other Bollywood projects such as Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior co-starring Ajay Devgn, Laal Kaptaan, Dil Bechara and Bhoot Police.

He was last seen Baazaar which tanked at the box office but received critical acclaim. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are the hottest couples in Bollywood and their son Taimur is a social media sensation at a very young age.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App