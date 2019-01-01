Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed the New Year in style last night. Photos from their celebrations have gone viral on social media in which they look uber stylish. For the new years eve, Kareena looked electrifying in a blue high slit dress while Saif looked dapper in a white and black tuxedo. In one of the photos, Taimur can also be seen posing for the camera with Saif and Kareena.

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan make for one royal couple. Whenever the duo comes together, their chemistry and aura scream style and panache. As the new year festivities flood social media, new photos of the Pataudi family from last night celebrations have gone viral that taking social media by storm.

Dressed in an electric blue wrap-around dress with a high slit, Kareena looks breathtaking in a glamorous avatar. With statement earrings and black heels, Kareena has kept her makeup minimal and kept her hair open. Meanwhile, Saif is complementing her perfectly in a white and black tuxedo. In one of the photos, we can also see Taimur posing with the duo for a picture-perfect family photo.

Have a look at photos from Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s new year celebration here-

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming films Good News alongside Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh and Takht alongside Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan has started shooting for the second season of Netflix show Sacred Games.

