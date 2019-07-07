Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan Taimur: Actors Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan chills in London with their baby boy Taimur, In the video actress can be seen donning white cotton dress in which she looks perfectly beautiful, while in the background Saif enjoys with his baby Tim, who has already become a social media star.

The Pataudi family is currently chilling in the beautiful British capital, and with that poses with their cute fans. A fan photo with Pataudi’s is surfacing online, in which the couple looks adorable with their baby Taimur who has already been a social media star.

In the video, Kareena can be seen wearing a white cotton dress in which she is looking cute as ever, in the video, Kareena was posing with 2 little girls and in the background, Saif Ali Khan is playing with baby Tim.

On the professional front, Kareena in his recent jaw-dropping cop avatar from the film Angrezi medium looks fabulously a hot cop. meanwhile Kareena will be seen in films like Takht, Good news and Angrezi Medium, the diva will also be seen in Aamir Khan’s dream project Lal Singh Chaddha the movie will be a Hindi remake of a Hollywood movie Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump and on the other hand saif has films like Bhoot Police, Jawaani Jaaneman and Tanhaji: The unsung warrior.

A few weeks back Kareena Kapoor went to England to celebrate Karishma Kapoor’s birthday and with them, Malaika Arora with sister Amrita too joined the girl gang, these girls definitely give a major friendship goal.

Recently a video was released in which the diva was looking smoking hot in police uniform and she can be seen walking like a boss, her savage attitude. actress dons knee high boots, leather pants and cop hoodie in which she gives oomph to her look

