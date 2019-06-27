Kareena Kapoor photos: Kareena Kapoor will judge Dance India Dance 7 reality show in which she dazzles in a sequinned sapphire blue gown, she wore high thigh cut long gown and paired up with red Stilettos. on the work front, apart from Dance India Dance 7 Kareena has many projects in her kitty like Takht, Goodnews and life in a metro sequel.

Kareena Kapoor photos: Style Icon kareena Kapoor has always been known for her stylish and trendy outfits, and again she slays on the sets of Dance India Dance 7 by wearing sequinned Sapphire blue gown. We all know Kareena has a sartorial taste for fashion, recently Kareena’s team shared a series of photos on social media in which she was looking too hot to handle.

Within a minute photo storms the internet, in the picture kareena truly stands for her blue lady image in a dazzling sapphire blue gown, Mohit Rai styled her by giving her a fabulous look, this mid-thigh slit gown enhanced her curvy body accompanied with diamond jewellery and at last she completed her look by wearing red Stilettos.

Also Read: Khandaani Shafakhana movie new release date: Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah starrer averts clash with Mental Hai Kya, Arjun Patiala, to release on August 2

Makeup artist Mickey Contractor applied nude shade lipstick on her lips, gave perfect khol eyes and left her hair open whereas, Kareena’s outfit was designed by an Istanbul based brand, Raisa Vanessa. Last week Dance India Dance 7 went on air in which she was seen encouraging the contestant. She also joined couple of contestant on stage to boost up their morale.

As soon as the photos were uploaded it went viral and the comment sections were flooded by fans lauding her for her fab look and termed her, super hot, Diva, Such Bliss and many more. On the work front, currently, Kareena has lot many projects in her hands like Good news, Takht and Life in a metro sequel.

Recently kareena went to London for celebrating Lolo’s birthday and there Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora joins them and these girls truly set the girl gang goals.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App