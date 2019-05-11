Kareena Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are winning hearts with their gorgeous gym looks. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared their gym looks on his official Instagram account. Kareena Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming films Good News and Angrezi Medium while Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Coolie No. 1 and Love Aaj Kal sequel.

From red carpet looks to gym avatar, fashion in India has come a long way in India. One of the celebrities that rules the silver screens with her powerful performances and oozes oomph and panache wherever she goes is none other than Kareena Kapoor. As we gear up to welcome the weekend, the diva treated her fans with a picture-perfect gym look that is enough to make anyone go weak in the knees.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani took to his official Instagram account on Saturday morning to share her latest photos. Looking absolutely breathtaking, Kareena is seen dressed in a black bralet paired with a denim jacket and ripped leggings. She accessorised her look with statement sunglasses and opted for a no-makeup look. Needless to say, Kareena looks like a million bucks and stealing hearts with her praise-worthy gym look.

Impressed by her stunning looks, fans have showered the comment section with praises stating that nobody can beat her style and they wish to be like her.

Take a look at the comment section here:

After Kareena, Sara Ali Khan was spotted after her Pilates class. Daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan might be two films old but she has surely carved a space for herself in the hearts of fans and Bollywood alike. In her latest photo, the next gen star can be seen dressed in a sleeveless top with ‘Pilates Girl’ written over it paired with black gym shorts and black sneakers. Keeping her look simple yet adorable, Sara tied her hair in a ponytail and pink bag.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor will be seen in upcoming films like Good News co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan and multi-starrer Takht. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Love Aaj Kal sequel alongside Kartik Aaryan and Coolie No. 1 sequel alongside Varun Dhawan.

