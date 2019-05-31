Kareena Kapoor sexy photos: Actor Kareena Kapoor revealed in her latest interview that she took 15 days to decide on her TV debut with Dance India Dance and what were her conditions. Take a look at her blue pantsuit picture here.

Kareena Kapoor sexy photos: The diva is back! The ever so stunning Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared a series of photographs from her dance India Dance Photoshoot. dressed in a classy indigo colored pantsuit, Kareena aka Bebo is a sight for sore eyes! The diva will be seen making her Bollywood comeback after a few years with Akshay Kumar starrer Good News this year. the movie is slated to be new year release and will be releasing in December. The movie will also star- Udta Punjab costar Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

The thirty-eight-year-old actor in her nineteen-year-long career has worked in more than fifty films and started her acting career with Refugee in 2000 for which she even bagged Filmfare award for Best Female Debt in 2000. Some of her films are- Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Yaadein, Ajnabee, Asoka, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gum, Mujhse Dosti Karoge!, Jeena Sirf Merre Liye, Talaash: The Hunts begins, Khushi, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, LOC Kargil, among many other movies.

Apart from movies, Kareena Kapoor has also featured in a documentary and Televison shows as well. Documentaries such as- Bollywood in Alpenrausch in 2000, The Indian Food Wisdom and The Art of Eating Right in 2013, Bollywood And Beyond: A Century Of Indian Cinema in 2015. Television shows- Punar Vivah, CID, and in 2018 she was seen as a guest in Naagin 3.

