Kareena Kapoor is an inspiration for many women, she’s an ideal example of a new-age mother. She keeps herself healthy and fit even as she juggles between her personal and professional life. She has time and again proven her passion for fitness, back in 2016, the actor not only lost the baby weight after giving birth to son Taimur Ali Khan back, but she’s also looking better than ever.

And now again, it looks she’s busy giving people fitness goals. She often goes to yoga classes and recently her photo of doing yoga had gone viral on the internet. In the pic, she was performing yoga and while doing so her flat midriff made everyone go wow.

Recently, celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit had shared that Kareena was on Pilates training for which she has been hitting gym three-four times a week, sometimes more if she’s in town for up to 45 minutes sessions.

“The Reformer is her (Kareena’s) favourite thing in the world. Since there is potential for 500-600 different exercises on the machine, we are constantly experimenting and trying different footwork and challenges to keep things interesting. When she is travelling, she actually tells me that she’s missing the class and has a craving for the Reformer,” Purohit was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

