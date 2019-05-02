Kareena Kapoor sexy photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan who is known for her sultry moves and her hot photos has once again taken social media by storm in this beautiful sequined silver gown. Showing off her curvaceous body and her toned legs Kareena Kapoor is a sight for sore eyes. See photos

Kareena Kapoor sexy photos: Kareena Kapoor can slay in any outfit be it a bikini, a gown or an ethnic ensemble, Kareena Kapoor aka Bebo is known for her bold and upfront attitude. Recently the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share a series of photographs from her latest photoshoot and oh boy! Kareena is a sight to behold in this beautiful sequined silver gown. Styled by Mohit Rai, Kareena Kapoor has complemented her look with kohled eyes, shimmery silver eyeshadow, nude lipstick, and wavy hair. The picture in a span of just a few hours has crossed 33k likes and the comments section is brimming with compliments for her ethereal beauty.

Currently the 38 year old is working for her upcoming movie Good News opposite Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The movie is slated to release this new year on December 27, 2019. The makers recently took to their official Instagram handle to share the news of the release date, earlier the movie was slated to hit the screens this September.

Akshay Kumar and Kareen Kapoor will be teaming up for another hit after a gap of ten years the last movie which the duo did was Kambhaakt Ishq. The movie was a silent hit at the box office and the song Bebo crossed millions of views on Youtube. Even Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor have done a movie together a few years back- Udta Punjab which was released on drug usage in Punjab. The movie starred Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Take a look at her beautiful pictures here:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in multi budget and multi starrer project Takht. The movie will star Uri actor Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and many other stars who will be seen in the Karan Johar directional.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App