Veere Di Wedding actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fitness freak and everyone knows that! Although Kareena Kapoor is not on any social media platform, her fan pages keep sharing her workout videos and gym photos which set the Internet on fire! In the throwback video shared by one of her fan pages, Bebo looks sexy while working out at the gym! In the video, Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Bebo is dressed in a sexy black sports bra with black lowers and is flaunting her sexy curves and perfectly toned body!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses who is known to have the sexiest figure in the industry all thanks to her gum routine. She was last seen in chick-flick Veere Di Wedding which also featured Swara Bhasker and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles. Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming project titled Takht which will be a multi-starrer.

Kareena Kapoor has been entertaining us for a long time now and has given some iconic performances in films like Jab We Met, Udta Punjab, Chameli, among many others. Bebo is mostly spotted at the gym with her best friend and former Bollywood actress Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora.

