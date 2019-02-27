Kareena Kapoor is one of the most hardworking actors of the industry who fulfills the expectations of her fans with every role she plays on-screen. Kareena was recently spotted on the sets of her upcoming movie Good News. In the picture, Kareena is flaunting her baby bump so it is assumed that her character in the movie is somehow related to a mother.

Yes, you got it right, it is assumed that Kareena’s role in the film is somehow related to being a mother. In the film, the actor will be appearing opposite Aitraaz actor Akshay Kumar. Not just this, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani will also appear in the film. Produced by Dharma production and directed by Raj Mehta, the movie is set to hit the silver screens on September 6, 2019. Prior to this, the hottie appeared in Veere Di Wedding with costars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania, which proved to be a major hit in the industry. Kareena Kapoor is counted amongst the hottest actors of the industry and always dazzles in the industry with her style game. The actor masters the talent of creating a buzz moreover her stylish attires are something one cannot miss at all.

