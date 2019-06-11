Bollywood actresses such as Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor have made the pantsuit trend a trendsetter with these photos!

All the Bollywood divas like Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, ​Malaika Arora and ​Sonam Kapoor are giving major fashion goals with the latest pantsuit trend. Earlier, the Bollywood-town divas used to wear slip-on dresses, gowns and other designer dresses to the red carpet. With the advent of new dresses, the trend is now shifting to pantsuits, the more comfortable and more beautiful. The divas continue to steal the shows with pantsuits ranging from pastel hues to neon colours.

Time is not far when divas will be seen wearing Pantsuits at the Cannes and the award shows.

When all the divas are going with the changing trend. Malaika Arora chose a bright yellow coloured suit which she paired with neon pink heels and tied a high pony tail. As always, her smoky eyes made the fans go flat.

Katrina Kaif styled herself with marsala coloured suit designed by Nikhil Thampi. She completed her look with a corset which looked more like an off-shoulder waistcoat. Her tangled hair make her fans go crazy.



Sonam Kapoor wore a powder –pink coloured oversized blazer with baggy pants. She secured her dress with a fanny pack at her waist. She finished her look with Nike sneakers and hair tied neatly in a bun.

Kareena continues to look hot in her dark blue suit. She wore the suit without a shirt which brought more glamour to the picture and left the fans stunned.

Deepika Padukone attracted the fans with her striped blue and white coloured suit which she paired with orange heels.

