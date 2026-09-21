Kareena Kapoor Was Not Bollywood’s First Choice For Jab We Met: The Casting Trivia Behind Her Most Iconic Role

Released in 2007, Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met became a defining film for both Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor. While Kareena’s energetic portrayal of Geet Dhillon and Shahid’s restrained performance as Aditya Kashyap became central to the film’s enduring popularity, the director had initially considered a different pair for the lead roles.

According to a 2017 report by Hindustan Times, Imtiaz Ali revealed that Bobby Deol and Ayesha Takia were initially considered for the roles. The revelation offered a glimpse into how differently the film could have turned out had its original casting plans materialised.

Bobby Deol Was Also Connected To The Film’s Early Development

Bobby Deol later shared his own account of the project’s early stages. In interviews, he said that he had approached Imtiaz Ali after watching Socha Na Tha and expressed an interest in working with the filmmaker. The actor revealed that he helped develop the project and had recommended Kareena Kapoor for the role of Geet. However, the film reportedly went through a complicated production phase, and Bobby was eventually replaced by Shahid Kapoor.

In a 2025 conversation, Bobby described losing the role as a deeply painful professional setback. He said he had believed the part was his, particularly at a time when he was struggling to find meaningful work in the industry.

Kareena Kapoor Was Initially Hesitant About Imtiaz Ali’s Film

Another lesser-known detail is that Kareena was reportedly not immediately keen to work on the project. India Today reported that the film, which was initially titled Geet, struggled to find a producer, while Kareena was also hesitant about signing it.

The situation changed as Imtiaz Ali’s profile grew and the project eventually moved forward with Kareena and Shahid in the lead. Their real-life relationship at the time added another layer to the film’s legacy, especially since Jab We Met became their final film together before their separation.

How Jab We Met Became Kareena Kapoor’s Career-Defining Film

Despite the uncertainty surrounding its casting and production, Jab We Met became a major turning point in Kareena’s career. Geet’s confidence, impulsiveness, humour and emotional vulnerability allowed the actress to move beyond the conventional image of a mainstream Bollywood heroine. The film also strengthened Shahid Kapoor’s position as a performer capable of portraying quiet, emotionally layered characters. Together, the two created a pairing that continues to be remembered nearly two decades after the film’s release.

The casting trivia behind Jab We Met ultimately highlights how a film’s final identity can change dramatically during development. Had the original choices remained in place, Bollywood may have witnessed a very different Geet and Aditya, and perhaps an entirely different cinematic classic.