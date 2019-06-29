Kareena Kapoor weight loss journey: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor has impressed everyone with her drastic weight loss journey not once but twice. Instead of following fad diets, Kareena believes in having a wholesome diet with a consistent workout routine.

Having proved her acting mettle in films like Chameli, Heroine, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Jab We Met and many more, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor is not just one of the most bankable actors but also boasts of an enviable body. Be it her red carpet appearances or gym looks, Kareena manages to turn heads with her charismatic personality and svelte looks.

Being born in a Punjabi family, a fit body doesn’t come naturally to Kareena. However, she was able to able to stun everyone with her weight loss journey not just once but twice. With a combination of right diet and workout routine, Kareena first started the Zero figure trend in India after her stint in Tashan and later became a fitness inspiration for all working mothers by shedding all the extra kilos after having a baby.

In a conversation with a news portal, Kareena had earlier opened up about the motivation behind her zero figure. She said that yoga and Nutritionist Rutuja Diwekar helped her get that size zero phase. From 68 kilos, Kareena went down to 48 kilos and gave the bikini shot in Tashan. Tashan’s producer Aditya Chopra had told her that she needs to be super fit to be in the movie and questioned if she would be able to do it since she was quite heavy at that time. However, she was determined to challenge her genes, don a bikini and show that she can have amazing abs.

Slamming several conjectures that she lost weight through unhealthy ways, Kareena said that she cannot live without wholesome food. Her nutritionist Rutuja is one person she can trust blindly as she balances the right amount of fat in her diet and keeps it all sorted.

Unlike other celebrities, Kareena does not spend hours in the gym. Speaking about the same, the actor had earlier revealed that if she had a long day, she goes home, eat and goes to bed as sometimes even sleep makes one lose weight when their body is exhausted. She might not have six-pack abs but if can have a smashing body then she doesn’t need to be in the gym for three hours.

Kareena Kapoor Diet

Meal 1 – Fruits/ Nuts

Meal 2- Homemade Breakfast (Should include Ghee)

Meal 3- Coconut Water

Meal 4- Rice/Chapati, vegetables/ pulses, curd/ pickle, ghee

Meal 5- Buttermilk

Meal 6- Wholesome meal like Breakfast

Meal 7- Rice based meal with ghee

Meal 8- Milk (With Cashews/Gulkand/Chyavanprash)

Kareena Kapoor Workout

– 45-minutes Pilates session

– Yoga

– Cardio

