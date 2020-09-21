Megastar Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday ringed in her 40th birthday with a fun-filled birthday bash along with her family members. Bebo's sister Karisma shared glimpses of the birthday party as she sent in warm wishes on the special occasion.

The ‘Judwaa’ actor shared a post on Instagram wherein she posted glimpses from the late-night celebrations. The post featured three pictures from the special celebration that see Kareena sporting a comfy look – sporting a Kaftan. In the first picture, the ‘Good Newwz’ star is seen posing with her birthday cake with a message ‘Fabulous at 40’. The second one showcases a sweet family picture, featuring father Randhir Kapoor, mom Babita Kapoor, sister Karisma and the birthday girl Kareena.



In the third picture, Kareena is seen posing alongside husband Saif Ali Khan and other family members as the birthday girl got ready to blow the sparkling candles and cut the cake.



Along with the snap, Karisma wrote in the caption, “Birthday girl. we love you #happybirthday #fabulousatanyage.”



The ‘Raja Hindustani’ actor also shared a priceless throwback picture on the photo-sharing platform and extended birthday wishes to her younger sister.



Along with the picture, she noted, “Will continue to protect you always. Happy 40th birthday to my lifeline! Love you the most #birthdaygirl #happybirthday #fabulousat40 #sistersquad #bestsisterever @kareenakapoorkhan.”

In the childhood throwback picture, Karisma is seen sitting on a couch along with little sister Kareena, while the former wraps her arms around the shoulder as she poses for the camera. The never seen before picture showcases the bond they both share. (ANI)

