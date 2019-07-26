Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Bebo's different airport looks will make you fall in love with her all over again! She is one of the biggest style icons and these pictures are proof!

Bollywood sensation Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Bebo has always been a style icon. May it be an award show, a movie promotion or her airport looks, Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to impress us with her stunning and breathtaking looks. Every time Bebo is snapped at the airport by the paparazzi, the diva gives major fashion goals as she experiments with her airport looks and always manages to steal all the limelight and all eyes are on her!

Let us have a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Bebo’s sexy and stylish airport looks! Here are her different kinds of airport looks—from the casual tees to perfect denim look, to leather jackets and high boots to simple ethnic attires, Kareena Kapoor Khan rocks the airport looks like no one else and these photos are proof!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most stylish Bollywood actresses who is not only a head-turner and breathtakingly beautiful but is also an extremely talented actress who has impressed us with her path-breaking performances in movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chameli, Yuva, Jab We Met, Kurbaan, 3 Idiots, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Heroine, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, Udta Punjab, among many others.

The diva was last seen in chick-flick Veere Di Wedding co-starring Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker. The movie emerged as a blockbuster and Bebo was highly applauded for her performance in the film She is currently in London where she is shooting for her upcoming movie Angrezi Medium co-starring Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan.

The film is being helmed by Homi Adajania and is being bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. Kareena Kapoor Khan has also been roped in for Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer Good News which is slated to hit the silver screen on December 27, this year. She was recently snapped by the paparazzi in London with her little baby boy Taimur Ali Khan and the photos had taken social media by storm!

