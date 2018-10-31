Kareena Kapoor Instagram photo: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor, also known as the bebo of Bollywood, has taken to her Instagram page and shared latest photos sporting a black slim jacket and black slacks. Kareena Kapoor looks stunning as it seems that she has just returned from her workout sessions. One of the leading Bollywood actresses, Kareena Kapoor is pretty active on social media and regularly shares the latest from her life across social media accounts.

Kareena Kapoor Instagram photo: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor, also known as the bebo of Bollywood, has taken to her Instagram page and shared latest photos sporting a black slim jacket and black slacks. Kareena Kapoor looks stunning as it seems that she has just returned from her workout sessions. One of the leading Bollywood actresses, Kareena Kapoor is pretty active on social media and regularly shares the latest from her life across social media accounts. Kareena Kapoor, mother of paparazzi favourite Taimur Ali Khan also known as chote nawab of the Bollywood industry, is often seen in her Instagram posts with her son, sometimes holidaying or having some quality time with the kid.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the film Veere Di Wedding, which was a box office hit and widely entertained the audience. Veere Di Wedding movie especially became popular among the youth and one of its song Tareefan became a huge hit and is still rocking as one of the greatest chartbusters. Going by B-town birds, Kareena Kapoor may appear in Karan Johar’s next opposite to Sidharth Malhotra and two other stars. However, nothing is confirmed at the moment but reports are there that Kareena Kapoor upcoming film will be a Karan Johar production.

These days, Kareena Kapoor is more into the news because of her son Taimur Ali Khan, who has become a paparazzi favourite. Not even a single moment of Taimur Ali Khan gets uncovered in media if he is spotted around paparazzi. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Taimur Ali Khan is a born star.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More