Kareena Kapoor photos: The Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle, to share the latest photos of her show on Ishq FM with her sister love Karisma Kapoor. Both the beauties are looking gorgeous in their new styles. Karisma is wearing a white dress, which compliments her skin tone. Meanwhile, Kareena is wearing a stylish shirt with a side slit skirt.

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor seems enjoying on the sets of Ishq Fm.

Kareena Kapoor photos: The queen of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to master the talent of entertaining her fans with her fashion styles. There is no single day when the actor is not in headlines with her new attire and looks. Recently the actor took to her Instagram handle, to share photos of her show on Ishq Fm with her sister love Karisma Kapoor.

In the picture, both them are looking alluring. Karisma is wearing a white dress with black earrings. With her simple makeup and attire, Karisma looks very natural in the picture. Meanwhile, Kareena taking her trend forward, is wearing a stylish side slit brown skirt with a printed shirt, which is complimenting her outfit from every angle. Kareena is looking gorgeous with her kohl eyes and light matte lipstick. The slight tone of mascara simply adds more to her beauty.

Film actress Karishma Kapoor is one of the top rated and highest paid hindi film actors of 1990s. She did her debut in 1991 in the movie Prem Qaidi. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the movie Veere Di Wedding along with her co-stars – Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania. With a massive fan following on social media, the Internet sensation is famous for giving her fitness and fashion goals.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More