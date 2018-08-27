The much-awaited trailer of Sunny Leone's upcoming biopic series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Sunny Leone Season 2 is finally out! The trailer has promised its fans to unfold the entire journey of Leone from being simply Karenjit to the sexy diva Sunny Leone in the adult film industry. "From the day she was born, like every other mother, I had dreams. I wanted her to be a great daughter, a great sister, a great wife but we had other plans and, " says Sunny's mother in the trailer.

The much-awaited trailer of Sunny Leone’s upcoming biopic series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Sunny Leone Season 2 is finally out! The trailer has promised its fans to unfold the entire journey of Leone from being simply Karenjit to the sexy diva Sunny Leone in the adult film industry. From being an adult star to Bollywood beauty, the fascinating journey of the most popular adult star in the world. In the two-minute trailer video, Sunny’s mother’s voice is being heard. She was noted saying that how she dreamt of her Goggu living a reputed life.

"From the day she was born, like every other mother, I had dreams. I wanted her to be a great daughter, a great sister, a great wife but we had other plans and," says Sunny's mother in the trailer. Looking at the trailer, it seems like the second season of the series is going on an emotional journey.

Baby doll’s auto biopic titled Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone season 1 was released on July 16, this year. The web series by Zee5 which talks about the journey of a middle-class girl in Canada to one of the most googled celebrity. The series received mixed reactions from the audience but the fans are eagerly waiting and excited for the upcoming season.

Bollywood beauty Karenjit Kaur Vohra famously known as Sunny Leone was born and brought up in Ontario, Canada. The former pornstar, the lady is married to Daniel Weber. Recently, the couple had twin babies through surrogacy.

